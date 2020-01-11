Blaze at Kings Canyon Natl Park leaves building unusable

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning that left a commercial building at Kings Canyon National Park’s Grant Grove Village unusable, according to the National Park Service.

The building, used by the park’s concessioner, Delaware North Companies, was found fully engulfed in flames by fire crews, spokesman Mike Theune said. The structure contained kitchen, laundry and restroom facilities for their staff.

The blaze was confined to half the building due to its design — such as a separating fire wall.

Theune said the building is not currently useable and there were no direct impacts to any visitor services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The park service was assisted by two units from Hume Lake Fire and Rescue, and crews from Tulare County Fire Department.

