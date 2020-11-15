Blaze at abandoned central Fresno building spreads to adjacent homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews Saturday night battled a large blaze at an abandoned building in central Fresno that quickly spread to adjacent homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters around 10:40 p.m. received multiple calls about a “major fire” burning between two residential structures of a vacant building in the area of Effie Street and Grant Avenue, just east of Abby Street, said Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. Arriving crews reported that the vacant building was completely engulfed as flames started to spread to some adjacent homes.

Residents from nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Escobedo said crews were able to keep most of the flames to the vacant building but the fire did spread to two homes that were to the north and south.

Firefighters searched the burning homes and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the origin of the blaze was pinpointed to the abandoned building, which had caught fire a few weeks ago, Escobedo said.

One firefighter was reported to have been taken to an area hospital after suffering a minor hand injury but is expected to be OK.

The residents of the two adjacent homes that caught fire were likely to be displaced due to the extent of damage and the lack of utilities.