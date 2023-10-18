FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Blake Shelton announced that he will play at the Save Mart Center.

Shelton says he will play the second leg of his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour” presented by Kubota on March 21.

Multi-platinum, 8x chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who fans may recognize from her successful run on NBC’s The Voice, will join him.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. They will be available for purchase from the Save Mart Center box office beginning at noon.