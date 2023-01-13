FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is showcasing an art exhibit with the Art Groove Gallery as part of the airport’s latest exhibition honoring Black History Month.

Airport officials say travelers will be welcomed by the works of Melanie Glass, Byron Elmore and Bill Wolfmann. All three are artists from the Central Valley.

The art pieces feature oil and acrylic techniques giving homage to African and African American culture. These will be up until Spring 2023.

Melanie Glass, one of the Art Groove Gallery local artists featured in the exhibit, says the artists are excited about this opportunity to work with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport during Black History Month.

For more information about the exhibit, visit flyfresno.com