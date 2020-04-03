Breaking News
Bitwise launches website aimed at helping unemployed workers get jobs

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the creation of a new website aimed at connecting those who are unemployed with jobs in California, and Bitwise Industries is one of the companies making it happen.

Onwardca.org aims to help those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The website connects people with services for things like food and child care and can assist them with finding a job.

“That’s about getting us back on our feet, not just small businesses, but people who have been laid off and need a job,” Newsom said Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The website asks for information to best match people with a service or job around their area. The four essential pieces that need to be filled out are: name, email, phone number and zip code. Then, the website will take the user to different resources and job openings.

“What we’re hoping to do is take those that are most impacted by COVID-19, so folks coming from restaurants, retail, hospitality, and quickly trace them to the next opportunity that fits,” said Jake Soberal, the CEO and co-founder of Bitwise Industries.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom spotlights Fresno’s Bitwise for job listing site amid COVID-19-related unemployment

Newsom said four areas that are in need of workers are health care, agriculture, logistics and grocers.

Soberal said they knew they needed to do something to help, especially when they saw that vulnerable groups were the ones being most affected.

“We began around this idea of how we can put them back to work most quickly and how do we shrink the time of unemployment and serve them along the way,” Soberal said.

He said he hopes that in the next three months, they’re able to serve at least 1 million California workers.

“We just want to serve as much as we can, as quickly as we can and for that purpose, we’re gonna keep doing it as long as the need exists,” Soberal said.

