FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man from Biola died in a crash after hitting a telephone pole Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says officers responded to the area of McKinley west of Monroe Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

According to CHP, the man from Biola was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on McKinley Avenue. The man allowed the vehicle to veer to the right and lost control. The Ford entered the north shoulder and crashed a wood telephone pole.

Officials say the F-150 then overturned, ejecting the unrestrained driver. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.