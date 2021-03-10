Bio-defense tech designed to fend off COVID-19 installed in Fresno’s Cornerstone Church

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Cornerstone Church in Fresno claims it is the first church on the West Coast to install a patented bio-defense system it says will combat COVID-19.

The technology releases dry hydrogen peroxide into the air.

Cornerstone Church has come under fire multiple times for holding services while Fresno County remains in the Purple Tier, but now Pastor Jim Franklin believes the system will enable his church to reopen safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Go back to church – that’s what I want – I want people to be able to go back to church,” he said.

Cornerstone Church has purchased eight dry hydrogen peroxide spheres from a company called Synexis, which claims the chemical attracts and destroys virus and bacteria microbes in the air.

“It attaches itself to the virus in the air and then destroys it,” Franklin said.

Earlier this year, large institutions such as Kansas State University and the University of Oklahoma installed DHP Synexis machines in various residence halls. The Los Angeles Dodgers also purchased the technology.

“We feel very confident in the science. From reading it ourselves, but also just by the other clients that are using it,” Franklin added.

According to the Synexis research report, DHP was shown to achieve a 99.8% reduction in viral load of influenza after the first 60 minutes and a 95% reduction for COVID-19.

Cornerstone Church has installed six Synexis spheres in its sanctuary that continuously filter the air with DHP.

“It’s continually in the air, thus the building is protected literally 24/7,” Franklin said.