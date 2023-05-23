José Ramirez teams up with valley community leaders to deliver essential supplies to agriculture workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposed legislation to prevent foreign governments from purchasing agricultural land in California has failed, according to its author State Sen. Melissa Hurtado.

Hurtado’s Senate Bill 224 has failed to get into the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“In times of insecurity, America has risen to the challenges of providing a more secure and equitable future for all,” said Hurtado. “Securing the future of our food and farms in California is about preserving the American Dream while maintaining and enhancing the leadership role California plays in the world, including providing food.”

Senate Bill 224 would have prevented foreign governments, but not individuals, from purchasing agricultural land, putting California in control of its food supply chain, officials say. The Senate Bill would also require the California Department of Food and Agriculture to issue an annual report on foreign ownership of California’s resources.

“While I lament the failure of Senate Bill 224, our efforts in this space will continue and I will announce additional actions our office will take in the coming weeks,” said Hurtado.

According to Hurtado, foreign investors held an estimated interest in nearly 37.6 million acres of U.S. agricultural land as of Dec. 31, 2020, which represents an increase of over 2.4 million acres from December 2019, and represents 2.9% of all privately owned agricultural land in the U.S.

California has over 40 million acres of privately owned agricultural land, with 2.7% of that land with international owners.

Senator Mellisa Hurtado represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, including portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern Counties.