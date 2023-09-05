FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Assembly Constitutional Amendment 12 otherwise known as “Alexandra’s Law”, which would have made it possible to charge fentanyl drug traffickers with murder, has failed.

The rule was pulled straight to the floor where it got 42 noes and 18 yeses.

It was authored by three republican assembly members including Joe Patterson. This is the second time the bill was introduced and shot down.

“I move to withdraw ACA-12 from rules committee and take it to the floor without reference filed,” said Assemblymember Heath Flora.

Within opening statements of the California Assembly’s floor session, ACA-12 also called ‘Alexandra’s Law’ named after Alexandra Capelouto who overdosed on fentanyl, was shot down.

This bill would have allowed convicted fentanyl dealers to be charged with murder if they were caught selling to someone who would take the pill and die from an overdose.

One Democratic assembly member’s reasoning was there are already a lot of laws in place against fentanyl.

“Isn’t it true that there are several bills related to the sale, distribution, accountability, and network around fentanyl still on this floor having to be dealt with September 14th,” said Majority Leader Isaac Bryan. “In fact, this legislative body has passed more fentanyl-related than any legislative body in California’s history.”

“People who suffer from substance abuse disorder, we say addiction, has become very politicized,” said Jim Horton.

Jim and Lynn Horton lost their son Zachary to an accidental overdose in 2020.

It prompted them to start the Zachary Horton Foundation, which aims to educate people on substance abuse, and they believe tackling the root of the opioid crisis starts at home.

“The road that people take into addiction is many, and you know what, there is more than just one way to sobriety,” he said.

The Hortons are taking a different approach when it comes to the opioid crisis, without getting involved in politics.

“The young man who provided the drugs to my son, are there times where I wish they could be punished? Of course,” said Jim. “I don’t believe that is an answer that is going to get us closer to what a real solution looks like.”

Although ACA-12 failed, parents and voters against fentanyl trafficking are trying to tally more than 600,000 signatures to put a similar law like ‘Alexandra’s Law’ onto the 2024 November ballot.