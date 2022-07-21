SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local law enforcement will now have the assistance of the CHP in fighting catalytic converter theft in the Central Valley.

Thursday morning Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1653, a bill authored by Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson, that will make the resources of the California Highway Patrol available to local police and sheriff’s offices.

According to Assemblyman Jim Patterson’s office, reports of stolen catalytic converters went up over 900% from 2020 to 2021.

Law enforcement will be able to tap into the CHP’s resources including logistical support, personnel, equipment and get help with theft ring investigations.

“Catalytic converter theft is hurting real people when they can least afford it,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. “These crooks will saw off your catalytic converter in broad daylight in your own driveway and sell it for $300, but it costs you $2,000 to replace it. It’s time for the state to add additional resources to help put a stop to this.”