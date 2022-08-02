FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show.

The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is located at the Westside Church of God located at 1424 California Avenue.

According to event officials, a portion of the proceeds will help the Maxi Parks center with their backpack drive.

More information can be found on the event’s website.