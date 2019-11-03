Big rig overturns spilling gallons of fuel, shuts down part of southbound 99

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE) — Highway 99 is back open after it had to close because of a big rig crashing and spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Saturday, just after 1 a.m., on the southbound side, just south of Road 15, near Chowchilla.

It was bumper to bumper traffic on Highway 99 south after a big rig overturned spilling more than 7,000 gallons of fuel.

“The driver, as he rounded the curve in the roadway here on southbound 99, he drifted from the number 2 lane in an easterly direction through the number one lane and then onto the center median shoulder and once he realized he was on the shoulder, he kind of jerked the wheel back and with the additional weight transfer from the fuel, it just caused his vehicle to overturn,” says Sgt. Lincoln McKenna with the CHP Madera office.

The CHP says with the thousands of gallons of gasoline spilled, it’s a miracle nothing exploded.

Authorities say the driver did not hit the guardrail and only suffered a few minor injuries.

“The driver was very fortunate that he was able to walk away,” McKenna expressed.

The only thing impacted was the traffic. The 99 Freeway southbound was closed for most of the day.

Hundreds of drivers moved along slowly but surely, taking alternate routes, as crews worked to mop up the mess.

The gasoline causing asphalt erosion.

“With the gasoline eating away at the asphalt, it’s getting down beneath the layer of asphalt that’s currently there,” McKenna explained.

The CHP says crews had to grind out about a 50-foot section of both lanes of the freeway and then do a hot asphalt fix to that section.

The CHP says the spill caused some contamination and crews will be out this week to clean up the rest of the spill.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.