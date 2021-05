FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A big rig overturned after crashing with a car Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. near Jensen and Cornelia avenues.

The CHP said a BMW was stopped at the intersection and pulled in front of the truck. The truck was unable to stop and hit the car causing the big rig to roll over.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.