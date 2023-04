FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig hauling windows and window fixtures hit a car early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 2:00 a.m. the truck ended up leaning on the highway embankment near Highway 168 and Shaw Avenues.

According to the CHP, the big rig hit the car pushing it into the third lane. Officers say both drivers had, minor injuries and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital.