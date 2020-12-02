Big rig fire closes I-5 over the Grapevine

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine are closed Wednesday afternoon following a big rig fire, according to Caltrans.

Southbound lanes of the freeway are closed at the base of the Grapevine, while the northbound lanes are closed near Fort Tejon due to smoke covering all lanes of traffic.

Delays are expected as crews work to extinguish the blaze and remove the vehicle from the freeway.

