FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A driver of a big rig lost control and went off the roadway in central Fresno hitting an embankment early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 180 west of Van Ness Avenue. CHP said the crash caused a piece of the wall to fall onto Van Ness and Fulton avenues, which led to the closure of several lanes.

A CHP Spokesperson said the driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.