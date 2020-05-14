Big-rig driver flees scene after crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pickup truck carrying pesticide crashed into a big-rig and flipped early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Orange and Central avenues.

Firefighters say a pickup truck loaded with pesticide hit the big-rig and flipped on its side. After the crash, the driver of the semi-truck took off.

The driver of the pickup had to be freed from the truck his condition is unknown.

Fire crews say the pesticide was contained in the pickup.

Police say once they find the big-rig driver he will face hit-and-run charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.