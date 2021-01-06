Big rig crash closes section of Highway 99, victim transported by air to the hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig driver was taken by air ambulance to the hospital following a crash on Highway 99 Wednesday, which forced delays on both northbound and southbound routes and prompted a partial closure.

The crash took place on a northbound stretch of the highway between Selma and Kingsburg.

According to the CHP, the big rig clipped the guardrail at Bethel Avenue, causing the front axel to detach from the truck. The big rig overturned onto the driver’s side, blocking all northbound lanes.

Officers say the driver was flown to the hospital and no other vehicles were involved.

KINGSBURG/SELMA AREA: A traffic collision involving a semi truck on its side on northbound SR-99 at Bethel Avenue has northbound SR-99 closed at Sierra Street.



Northbound traffic is backed up for 4 miles and southbound traffic is experiencing slow traffic. @CaltransDist6 pic.twitter.com/L2EyCcTqmf — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 7, 2021