Big rig catches fire on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A big rig hauling corn caught fire Friday morning on Highway 99.

The California Patrol said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 99 south of Highway 180.

The truck driver tells us he saw flames coming out of the engine and pulled over. He says his entire engine compartment was on fire and the flames spread into the cab.

The driver suffered minor burns to his hands.

