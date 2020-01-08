Big rig carrying hazardous materials overturns off Hwy 99 onto railroad tracks near Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A big rig carrying hazardous materials veered off northbound Highway 99 and overturned onto railroad tracks just south of Madera on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to Highway 99 near Avenue 12 around 8:40 a.m. when a big rig traveling north on the freeway came up on slower traffic and quickly veered to the right to avoid colliding with other vehicles, Sgt. Lincoln Mckenna said. The driver then lost control and overturned his big rig onto adjacent Union Pacific tracks.

The big rig dragged along the tracks for one-eighth of a mile before coming to a stop beside the tracks.

McKenna said the truck was carrying a corrosive cleaning solvent and started leaking inside the trailer.

Authorities believe the leak is limited to the trailer but are waiting for a cleanup company to properly clear the scene of any hazardous material.

Union Pacific rail traffic has stopped while the big rig blocks traffic. Amtrak trains travel along BNSF tracks and are not affected by the crash.

The CHP said distracted or impaired driving were not factors in the incident.

McKenna expects the scene to be cleared in about two to three hours.

