CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first day of Big Hat Days in Old Town Clovis is in the books but local businesses say the two-day event can be a game changer, bringing profits like never before.

With thousands of people taking in the sights sounds and smells during big hat days in Old Town Clovis small businesses are doing what they can to grab the attention and dollars of eventgoers.

Kileen Alvirdrez, owner Kileen’s Succulent Gardens in Clovis, says this event is one of the most important events of the year for her business

“We can meet people we can bring our product and have it in front of people so they can see us and know about us,” said Alvirdrez.

She is just one of the many hundreds of businesses reeling in customers.

Justin Brandt, owner of Cali Jalapenos, says he wishes he had brought more jars.

“We’re going to be out of a few products, I thought I brought enough. Everybody’s been sampling it. Every time they taste it they’re like oh my gosh I’m gonna take one or two jars,” said Brandt.