Big Fresno Fair to welcome back in-person festivities this October

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair has announced plans to hold its events in person this year. Fair officials announced on Monday that a modified in-person fair would be returning in October.

The fair is set to be held between Oct 6 and Oct 17, with modifications that have not yet been announced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors were only allowed to drive through the fairgrounds and pick up food during last year’s fair.

Officials say that more details about the fair will be announced in the coming months.

Entertainers and exhibitors will be allowed to start applying in June to be part of the fair.