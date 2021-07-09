Big Fresno Fair returns with in-person fun this year, tickets go on sale next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Big Fresno Fair announces its official return this October with an in-person 12-day event filled with carnival rides, live horse racing, concerts, competitive exhibits, and much more.

A drive-thru event was held last year in October due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Big Fresno Fair will take place from October 6 to 17. Discounted admission, season passes, and unlimited carnival ride wristbands will go on sale Thursday, July 15 to the Big Fair Fan Club members only, along with live horse racing tickets. This exclusive BFF Club pre-sale runs from July 15 at 10 a.m. until July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to be able to welcome people back to the fairgrounds this October to enjoy the longstanding tradition of The Big Fresno Fair with all of its attractions,” said Stacy Rianda, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair.

“Expect many more announcements coming up, including who we will be bringing to the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.”

Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email July 9. Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation; sign up here for free: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.

Here is what is included in the BFF Club July 15-31 pre-sale:

Discounted Tickets $28 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings! $32 Season Passes – a $6 savings! $10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings! $6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings!



Live Horse Racing Tickets

Be the first to purchase Box Seat, Luxury Deck, Turf Club and Reserved Seat tickets to this year’s live horse racing meet! Tickets go fast, so don’t miss this online pre-sale!