FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A favorite yearly tradition welcomed thousands through its gates for the 140th time Wednesday, as the Big Fresno Fair made its return.

There is a lot in store for anyone who wants to come out, from livestock shows and petting zoos to games and prizes.

One thing that comes to mind, likely for anyone when they hear the word ‘fair’, is the food.

In 2023, there is no shortage of that.

Everything from gigantic Country Fair cinnamon rolls to nachos, pizza, and everything in between.

“It’s one of the biggest things that people want to come to the fair and enjoy that fair food, which is amazing. You’ve got your corn dogs, your funnel cakes, you’ve got Chicken Charlie with some amazing new things. We’ve got some amazing dipped s’mores,” said Germa Amezcua, spokesperson for the Big Fresno Fair.

Another foodie staple is charbroiled corn, like at Corn Stars.

The booth is celebrating 37 years at the fair and has become a tradition, like so many other classic booths.

And with a monstrous corn inflatable on its roof, it’s hard to miss!

The booth has seen over a quarter of the 140 years of the Big Fresno Fair, so long its workers have seen generations of customers grow up right before their eyes.

“They used to be kids, now they come to the fair, they’re grown-ups. They’re like man, they show me their wives, their girlfriends, and sometimes their kids! Like, ‘Man I used to buy corn from this guy when I was like this,'” said Corn Stars’ Damon Cortez, as he demonstrated the height of a child. “‘Look at him now.’ Man, it’s awesome. I love it. I love it,” he said.

If food, rides, or animals aren’t your thing, there’s plenty of entertainment all over at 6 free stages.

And you can’t forget about concerts every night at the Paul Paul.

“It’s a great day to come out to the fair. It’s a beautiful sky, nice weather for you to come out, bring the family, and enjoy the fair. It’s gonna be exciting,” said Amezcua.

The fair will run every day until Sunday, Oct. 15

Adult tickets cost $12 at the gate, with discounts available at some local stores.