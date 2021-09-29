Big Fresno Fair prepares for in-person return

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Crews are preparing for the return of the Big Fresno Fair, starting on October 6.

For organizers like Laurie King, it’s a day they’ve been waiting for two years after last year’s event was drive-thru style and featured food only. The rides were shut down.

“We have missed our community, more than anyone here will ever understand,” King said.

This year, King says the fair will look and feel just like it used to, but they are asking fairgoers to wear masks at indoor exhibits. They recommend them outdoors.

Some safety measures being taken behind the scenes include:

Staff and vendors will have daily health screenings and complete a COVID test prior to the fair and the second week of the fair.

Staff, volunteers and vendors will wear masks indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Rides will be sanitized daily.

The fair will also be holding vaccination clinics on Fridays and Saturdays in the industry commerce building.

“That makes us really confident that we’ll be able to offer a safe event that we can now do in-person,” said Dr. Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

The fair is emphasizing safety beyond COVID-19. Officials say at any given time, there will be 40-60 police officers on the grounds and patrolling the perimeter.

On the weekends, fair-goers must wear wristbands provided at the entry.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you will not be allowed to re-enter the fair after 9 pm. Any person under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian after 7 pm.

“Both of these adjustments have significantly improved the fair environment on Fridays and Saturday nights, making it even safer and more family-friendly,” said Stacy Rianda, the deputy manager for the Big Fresno Fair.

When asked if the indoor mask mandate will be enforced, King said they will ask anyone not wearing a mask to put one on, but they will not force them to leave if they don’t.