Big Fresno Fair pivots to ‘drive-thru and virtual experiences’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair announced it will move from an in-person tradition to one that offers “drive-thru and virtual experiences.”

Fair officials said that the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Fair to reinvent itself.

“Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials. Now, as we are just two months away from October, we have centered on the decision to move forward with plans for a drive-thru and virtual Fair experience format as it’s the most prudent option to bring our community a bit of Fair fun, while doing our part to protect public health and safety.” Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair

“While this year’s Fair experience will be nothing like year’s past, it will still be a fun, worthwhile experience that we hope will bring smiles to the faces of our community – all while continuing to work together to keep everyone safe,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.