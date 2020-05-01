Big Fresno Fair is still on for 2020, but ‘will probably look different’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials at the Big Fresno Fair are planning for the event to take place later this year – despite current concerns surrounding coronavirus.

In conversation with YourCentralValley.com on Thursday, Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda says staff members are still anticipating that it will go ahead in October.

“We are absolutely still planning on having the Big Fresno Fair this year.”

Due to how late in the year the fair takes place, Rianda says it is well placed to see how the COVID-19 situation plays out over the summer – but admits that the event may not look the same as it did before.

“It will probably look different than it has in the past and we won’t know what those changes will be until we see how things shape out in the next couple of months,” Rianda says.

