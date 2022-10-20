The Clovis North marching band has been selected to perform during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North High School’s marching band has now reached its fundraising goal for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to a huge donation.

On Wednesday, officials with the district confirmed that an anonymous donor had given $210,000 for the band’s fundraising efforts.

The donation made up about a third of the total cost of the band’s trip to New York.

“We are humbled by the generosity of this anonymous donor who saw the impact rising travel costs was having on the attainability of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students and stepped up to close the gap for them,” Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants wrote in a statement.

Clovis North’s marching band was picked from 100 applicants for the chance to represent California during the parade.

Only eight other marching bands were selected to perform during the 2022 edition of the annual holiday parade.

Members of the marching band first learned that they had been selected for the parade in April 2021.

2022 will mark the 96th year since the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began.