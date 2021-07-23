Big donation gives new life to Clovis senior center construction

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – More resources and programs for senior citizens are in the works right now thanks to a hefty donation to the new senior center under construction in Clovis.

More resources and programs for the elderly are in the works thanks to a $50,000 donation to the new senior center in Clovis.

The donation is a gift from the Kiwanis Club.

“We are so excited because it seems like our fundraising efforts are starting to gain traction,” said Chair of the Friends of the Clovis Senior Center Kathy Hamlin.

The 29,000 square-foot senior center facility is being built on Third Street and Veterans Parkway, near Old Town Clovis.

“With construction costs going up, just costs, in general, going up, it’s been very difficult to make projects like this happen,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The project will offer more than just a hub for folks 50 and up.

“Right now the City of Clovis has been working on a senior center, transit center, and of course the county is gonna be contributing a new library,” said Magsig.

“So you could take mass transit, you can spend the day hanging out with your friends at the senior center, go to the library, check out books, participate in their programs, and the walking trail is right there too,” said Hamlin.

The new location will also feature a conference hall, rooms for enrichment classes, and a health clinic run by Saint Agnes Medical Center.

The City of Clovis is building the center, but the friends of the Clovis Senior Center continue fundraising to offset some costs.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.