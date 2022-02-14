Big arrests for broken hearts this Valentine’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While you might be thinking about what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day, police departments across the Central Valley want to know if there’s something they can do for your ex-valentine, and it comes complete with silver bracelets.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, if your ex has a warrant, we want to hear from you!” – That’s what the Newman Police Department posted on Facebook this Valentine’s Day, joining many other law enforcement agencies in using the holiday to engage with their citizens and hopefully catch some criminals.

“We had a lot of happy people thinking that it was really funny, people saying they were going to call in their exes,” said Fresno Police Department’s community service officer Kate Woertman.

While the details of what was called into the department cannot be released, Fresno police say they’ve responded to 29 arrest warrants since Friday, including four crime stopper tips.

The police department’s post on Facebook has nearly 5,000 shares and more than 600 comments, many citizens chiming in just to laugh at their pitch.

“People tagging their friends and sharing the post, it was a very successful post,” Woertman said.

While police say they are hoping the post is effective in helping track down criminals, they also want the community to feel a greater connection to the department.

“We’re humans too, we understand what we all go through in life… Just relate to the community on that level so we’re not always just in cop mode,” Woertman said.

The tip line for Valley Crime Stoppers is 559-498-STOP.