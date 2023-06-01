FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – U.S Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman toured several businesses today including Full Circle Brewing to celebrate the accomplishments of success stories between the SBA and small businesses.

She received a quick run-through on the ins and outs of brewing at Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno.

The goal of her visit is to see how the small business administration has helped small businesses in the valley.

“We are here to make sure small businesses around the country know about the Biden-Harris agenda of investing in America and the historic investments we’re making in the economy,” said Administrator Guzman.

The U.S Small Business Administration serves not only as the voice of 33 million small businesses across the country, but also provides millions of businesses access to loans, capital, and much more.

Arthur Moye CEO of Full-Circle Brewing Company has built the largest black-owned brewing company in the nation.

He says he owes much of his company’s success to the SBA.

“Our initial loan to acquire full circle brewing came actually from the s-b-a so they have pretty much been on an entire journey as a backer with the capital we are able to receive,” said Moye.

Moye says today’s meeting with Administrator Guzman will have a lasting impact.

“We talked about our future growth plans doubling what we see here double our tanks she asked about our sourcing of equipment and where we get it how we get future funds and connected us to some resources out in Washington D.C.,” said Moye.

For information on how to get in touch with U.S Small Business Association click here.