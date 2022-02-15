Bid to bolster CA’s theft laws gets support from Sheriff Margaret Mims

Union Square visitors look at damage to the Louis Vuitton store on Nov. 21, 2021, after looters ransacked businesses in San Francisco. The storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were also smashed during attempted burglaries overnight Sunday. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A push to bolster laws designed to deter theft in response to a wave of smash-and-grab robberies in California received support from Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The group came together on Tuesday to promote a ballot initiative designed to increase the punishment for robberies committed in California. The ballot initiative cites “brazen retail theft, auto theft, porch piracy, and other similar crimes.”

Organizers need 623,000 signatures to have the initiative placed on November 2022 ballot.

“Law enforcement can make all kinds of arrests and keep putting handcuffs on people, but the perception of crime is a big deal,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. “If you don’t feel safe, then you have a problem – and that’s what we’re seeing right now, people in our communities don’t feel safe.”

Among the changes proposed in the ballot initiative are changes to allow different county DAs to prosecute the suspects if any part of the crime happens within their jurisdictions, including where stolen property was recovered or where the crime took place.

Ballot organizer Rescue California cited the recent thefts from trains in Southern California as an example of the thefts the ballot initiative is looking to eliminate.

“It’s not going to stop by going cleaning garbage off the train tracks in Downtown LA,” said Interim Chair Anne Dunsmore. “It’s affecting our supply chain.”

At the end of last year, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta unveiled public safety package aimed at fighting crime in California, including dedicating a full-time prosecution team focused on criminals who participate in smash-and-grabs.