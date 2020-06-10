Bicyclists critical after they were hit by a car in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Two bicyclists are in a critical condition in the hospital after CHP says they were struck by a car in a head-on collision in Fresno County Tuesday.

Officers say they received a report of a head-on crash at around 6:30 p.m. on Millerton Road, east of North Fork Road.

According to the CHP, a sedan traveling west on North Fork Road went off the road onto the eastbound side striking the two bicyclists. They were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

BREAKING: Two cyclists are in critical condition after CHP says a car struck them head on. It happened in the area of Millerton and Northfork. Officers say the driver stayed on scene and do not think drugs or alcohol were involved. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/32MfThLSQV — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) June 10, 2020

Investigators say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. No one in the sedan was injured. Officers are now looking at whether speed and distracted driving played a role.

“It is very curvy roadway up here on Millerton Road,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas. “Bicyclists are frequent up here in the mountains driving up and down. Again, just another reason to make sure you’re attentive as you’re driving uphill around these bicyclists. You just never know what’s going to come around that hill.”

The bicyclists were both wearing helmets and are expected to survive.

