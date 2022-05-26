FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man riding a bike was struck by a vehicle in central Fresno Thursday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say the cyclist, identified as a man in his 20s, was riding on Blythe Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Investigators say the bicyclist ran a red light at Clinton Avenue when he was struck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple broken bones and is expected to be okay, police say. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, police say.