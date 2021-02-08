Bicyclist suffers ‘extremely severe head injuries’ after collision with vehicle in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered severe head injuries after the bicycle he was riding collided with a vehicle in central Fresno Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officers say.

Just before 2:30 p.m., investigators say a person riding a bike eastbound on Cedar near Brentwood veered into the path of a Toyota Camry headed southbound.

The bicycle hit the front of the car, ejecting the rider onto the front of the vehicle, investigators say. The bicyclist suffered “extremely severe head injuries” CHP officials said. His condition is unknown and he has been taken to an area hospital.

None of the five people in the vehicle were hurt and investigators say they are being “very cooperative.” Neither speed nor alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, and officers say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.