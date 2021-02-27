Bicyclist struck and killed in central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 2:54 a.m. in the area of Weber and Floradora avenues, between McKinley and Olive avenues, said Lt. Richard Tucker. A pickup truck and pedestrian was found at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by officers.

A preliminary investigation found that the pickup was traveling south on Weber in the area of Floradora when it struck a man riding a bicycle, Tucker said. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

