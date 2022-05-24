UPDATE: The article has been updated to reflect new information about the rider’s condition provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in north Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

The rider was hit around 5:30 a.m. at Blackstone and Herndon avenues. Police say the rider was possibly on the road when they were hit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.