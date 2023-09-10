Bicyclist sent to hospital after collision in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after being hit by a driver in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 8:10 p.m. they received a call regarding a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found a man lying in the southbound lanes of Peach Avenue just south of Clay Avenue approaching Highway 180.

Officials say the man was suffering from injuries sustained from the accident, including lacerations and a possible broken limb. The victim, believed to be in his 50’s, was transported to the hospital.

According to investigators, the motorist was traveling southbound on Peach Avenue through the intersection at Clay Avenue. At this time, the bicyclist was crossing the intersection from east to west and was hit.

Police say witnesses confirmed the driver had the green light to pass the intersection and remained on scene and cooperative.

Detectives say they are investigating to determine if the driver was under the influence.