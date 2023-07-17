FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in central Fresno Monday morning around 10:00 a.m. near Hughes and Cortland avenues.

According to Fresno Fire when crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the house.

Fire crews say before their arrival a passerby on a bicycle saw the smoke and fire and was able to knock on the door and help one of the people in the house.

Fire officials say the fire spread throughout the home’s multiple bedrooms and living spaces and into the attic.

Fresno Fire says 36 firefighters were on the scene including several new recruits. The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to Fresno Fire, there are 102 firefighters on duty today.