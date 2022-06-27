FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bicyclist killed following a collision with an SUV last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say 23-year-old Rohit Singh of Fresno was the man killed when the SUV struck him in the area of Shaw and Hayes avenues.

According to police, the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver said the bicyclist was attempting to stop on Hayes, but continued in the way of the SUV and was struck.