Bicyclist killed in crash near Woodward Park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say a man was struck by a truck while riding a “recumbent-style bicycle” in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road on Wednesday in northeast Fresno.

According to investigators, shortly after 1:30 p.m. a truck had been driving southbound on Friant Road before turning westbound on Audobon Drive and striking the bicyclist who was driving away from Woodward Park. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim is described as a male in his 50s.

Detectives are investigating the crash and have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

