Bicyclist hit in a drive-by shooting, say police

SANGER, California (KSEE) – The search is on for the shooter after a bicyclist was hit in a drive-by in Sanger Monday evening.

According to Sanger Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Almonda and I Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

“He was awake and alert when he was put into the ambulance,” said Sgt. Jason Boust. “So hopefully his condition just continues to improve.”

The investigation is ongoing.

