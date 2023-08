KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Kerman Friday morning, according to the Kerman Police Department.

Police say the bicyclist was riding across Whitesbride Avenue around 7:30 a.m. just west of Madera Avenue when the rider was hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

The victim was transported to a local hospital alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation.