FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County.

Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding a bicycle westbound on Watts Valley Road when she collided head-on into an Acura NSX, driven by a 45-year-old male. The man was going eastbound in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Acura attempted to curve, veering into the westbound lane in the path of the bicyclist.

Officers said that the bicyclist was unable to move out of the way and was struck head-on by the vehicle.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Acura stayed at the scene cooperating, authorities say.

Officials say that there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol on the part of the Acura driver, but they could be facing vehicular manslaughter charges.

The bicyclist was said to be wearing protective gear and CHP officers say that the crash is still under investigation.