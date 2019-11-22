Bicyclist crashes into a cop car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A cyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday night.

Officers say the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near Chestnut and Grant avenues. Witnesses described the bicyclist swerving across the road and investigators believe they were under the influence at the time.

The officer inside the police car provided first aid before the cyclist was taken to the hospital. The cyclist is described as being stable.

