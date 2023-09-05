HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Kings County Human Services Agency (HSA) office located at 951 Chittenden Avenue in Corcoran will be temporarily closed to the public for minor construction and repairs starting Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

Construction and repairs are expected to be about three-to-four weeks.

The Kings County HSA will provide limited benefits during the closure at the adjacent building located on the site beginning Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Services offered at the temporary location include the participation of applications for CalWORKs, Cal Fresh, Medi-Cal, General Assistance, and document drop off and pick up.

In addition, HSA customers can utilize online services online at BenefitsCal.com or contact the center at (877) 410-8813. The main HSA office is located at 1400 W. Lacey Boulevard in Handford remains open.

Additional services and resources can be accessed by clicking here.

Fax communications can be sent to (559) 585-0346 or emailed to hanfordapplications@co.kings.ca.us.