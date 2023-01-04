FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner.

The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the restaurant.

According to Caples, the establishment’s lease had run out in 2017 and was staying month to month and everyone had seemed content with the relationship. During this time attempts were made by the Caples for a new lease proposal. This past summer he was asked when they were vacating the space, to which Caples reminded the landlord that they weren’t interested in vacating and were still waiting for a new lease proposal.

Benaddiction didn’t hear back from the landlord until he informed them that the spot had been leased to someone else, along with a 30-day notice telling them to vacate by December 4.

Caples refused to vacate in that time frame as he didn’t want his staff to be out of work right before Christmas, so the landlord agreed to let them stay until January 15.

Benaddiction has one other location in Fresno located at the corner of Maple and Behymer.