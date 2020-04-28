Breweries and wineries keep positive and get creative during COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Central Valley is known for making some great wines and craft brews, but with the pandemic slowing down sales, will some wines see a change in taste and are beer kegs going stale?

Erica Magarian, the Estate Manager for Fasi Estate Winery said they’re definitely seeing a big change in sales, but, as for wine not tasting right, she says the problem wouldn’t arise just yet.

“That’s not anything we’re facing at this point, but it is something that we might have to cross that bridge when we get to it here in the Valley and then our friends to the north up in Napa–I’m sure everyone is kind of getting to the point where we might have to start thinking about that.”

Many of the Central Valley’s wines don’t harvest until August, so they will bottle a new batch of wine later this summer. As for breweries, Cheryl Gomes Williams, the co-owner of 559 Beer, says they’ve had to adjust their output.

“We decided to start doing small batches. So small batches means fresher product for our consumers and our customers. So, that’s what we started doing to help with the process of not having beer not going bad.”

Some other ways to help to combat the decrease in sales are wineries having virtual wine tastings and breweries making hand sanitizer. 559 Beer says they have even put some of their brews in food.

“So, with our meals that we did help out with Central Valley Food Bank, we did an amazing chocolate stout brownie–so we put some of our stout in our brownie.”

