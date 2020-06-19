Beer garden event at Fresno’s Gazebo Gardens makes a comeback

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A summer tradition is back in Fresno: Gazebo Gardens Nursery has reopened it’s Thursday night beer garden event.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season will look a little different.

Manger of Gazebo Gardens Nursery Brian Guerrero is thrilled that the weekly Thursday night beer garden and food truck event is on again – for the first time since the pandemic forced its closure.

But the crowds of the past didn’t turn out, which Guerrero says is actually a good thing.

“We have a huge two-acre facility. We have a huge capacity. We didn’t want to be anywhere near that capacity,” said Guerrero.

The popular event has a different look this season: masks are suggested, tables are spread out, and social distancing is encouraged.

It was the perfect first outing with the kids for Audrey Mosely. They were there for snow cones to cool off on a hot day.

“It’s hard when it’s hot to keep two little ones cooped up inside,” said Mosely. “It’s nice to come out and let them get their energy out and get a nice treat.”

A nice treat in a safe environment at what’s touted to be the oldest nursery in Central California.

“We’ve made it safe for our bartenders to be able to serve. Stations set up around the nursery. Every single table is going to have hand sanitizer,” said manager Brian Guerrero.

A returning tradition – just in time for the start of summer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.