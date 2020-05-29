Been in close contact with a virus case? Expect a call or text as Fresno County expands contact tracing effort

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — You may get a phone call or text in the coming days from a Fresno County contact tracer if you may have been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

It is part of an effort by the county’s Department of Public Health to expand COVID-19 contact tracing, said spokesman Sim Dhillon. A close contact is anyone who has been in close physical contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing is used to find and inform anyone who has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual that they may need to self-quarantine or self-isolate to ensure they do not spread the virus further.

Health officials stress that it is crucial that close contacts of COVID-19 patients be identified and contacted early on as contact tracing is a key tool that is necessary to minimize the spread of the virus.

Each close contact will be told of their potential exposure and will be advised to self-quarantine or self-isolate and where they can get tested if they choose to, Dhillon said. Close contacts will also be asked to confirm their date of birth and provide an email address and/or home address in order to receive a letter containing more information.

A team of contact tracers has been assembled for the task from the health department along with agencies like the Fresno County Public Library, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, and others.

The Department of Public Health reminded the public that close contacts will only be asked questions related to COVID-19. Common questions include birthday, email address, home address, workplace, signs and symptoms, or underlying health issues.

Tracers will never ask for information regarding social security or banking information.

